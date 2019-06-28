Eve & Co Announces First Shipment of Dried Flower to Newfoundland



TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (the "Company" or "Eve & Co") (TSXV: EVE; OTCQX:EEVVF) is pleased to announce the launch of its cannabis in dried flower format at select Newfoundland licensed cannabis retailers and on the Cannabis Newfoundland website on June 28, 2019.



"Newfoundlanders have been extremely receptive to our pre-roll product. Launching our dried cannabis flower in Newfoundland will be the natural next step for our brand. Cannabis Newfoundland has been a pleasure to work with and a wonderful partner in bringing our products to their province," said Amanda Jasevicius, Manager of Domestic Sales for the Company. "We have received positive feedback from the licensed Newfoundland cannabis retailers who sell our products, and we are very excited to supply them with another format," she added.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada's first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016.

Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licenced 220,000 sq. ft. scalable greenhouse production facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. Eve & Co is constructing an additional 780,000 sq. ft. expansion, bringing Eve & Co's total anticipated greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.

The Company's website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's expansion and construction plans and the expected timing of completion, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the two and fourteen months ended December 31, 2018 which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

