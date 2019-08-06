European Residential REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES" or the "REIT") (TSX-V: ERE.UN) announced today its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the REIT acquired from CAPREIT two portfolios of properties (the "Acquisitions"): On May 31, ERES acquired a portfolio comprising 26 properties representing 1,257 residential suites and certain other ancillary commercial space and parking facilities located in 24 cities and towns across the Netherlands; and On June 30, ERES acquired a second portfolio of 21 properties comprised of 511 residential suites in six urban centres in the Netherlands

As at June 30, 2019, the value of the REIT's property portfolio increased to €881 million, consisting of €790 million of multi-residential properties located in the Netherlands and €91 million of commercial properties located in Germany and Belgium

NOI increased by 53% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to last year, primarily due to contribution from the Acquisitions during the quarter, a full quarter of commercial NOI, higher monthly rents, reduced property operating costs driven by lower property management fees and timing of expenses

High, stable occupancy rate of 97.6% for residential properties and 99.8% for commercial properties as at June 30, 2019

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, a one-time special distribution of €0.33 (C$0.50) was paid on April 24th to REIT Unitholders (excluding CAPREIT) of record as at April 5, 2019, and a quarterly distribution of €0.02625 (equivalent to €0.105 per Unit annualized) was paid on July 15, 2019 to REIT and Class B LP Unitholders of record as at June 28, 2019

On July 29, 2019, the REIT filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus in connection with the qualification of up to C$750 million of securities

"During the second quarter of 2019, we continued to expand our presence within the European multi-residential sector. Our partnership with CAPREIT has allowed us to take advantage of accretive acquisition opportunities in order to to generate long-term value for our Unitholders" commented Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer of ERES. "Our target geographic markets, particularly the Netherlands, remain strong and stable, and we are confident that our operating performance will increase as we continue to leverage CAPREIT's proven management platform."

ADDITION OF NEW RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, property revenues were €8.5 million, up from €5.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, property revenues were €14.0 million, up from €10.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increases are primarily due to the Acquisitions as well as an increase in average monthly rents in the stabilized portfolio. Stabilized net average monthly rents ("AMR") for the multi-residential portfolio increased by 3.5% to €835 at June 30, 2019 from €807 at the same time last year.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") was €6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, up from €3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. NOI was €10.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, up from €7.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increases were due primarily to increased revenues coupled with reduced operating expenses. NOI margin strengthened to 78.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 68.9% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and 76.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from 68.7% for the comparative period last year.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were €4.5 million (€0.039 per Unit) and €7.3 million (€0.073 per Unit), respectively, compared to €2.5 million (€0.031 per Unit) and €4.5 million (€0.055 per Unit) in the prior year periods. Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were €4.0 million (€0.035 per Unit) and €6.5 million (€0.066 per Unit), respectively, compared to €2.5 million (€0.030 per Unit) and €4.5 million (€0.055 per Unit) in the same prior year periods. The increases were primarily due to higher rental revenue and stabilized NOI in 2019 as well as the Acquisitions. FFO and AFFO are calculated by excluding the effects of certain non-recurring items such as property management company net losses and interest on related party loans incurred in 2018, and general and administrative expenses related to structuring.

STRONG AND CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2019, ERES' leverage (total debt to gross book value) stood at 46.6%, an improvement from 51.9% at June 30, 2018. The weighted average all-in interest rate on total property debt was 1.95%, with a weighted average debt term to maturity of 5.1 years.

"Our Pipeline Agreement with CAPREIT continues to provide us with access to funding to act quickly and efficiently on accretive acquisition opportunities," added Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer. "Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, and we are confident in our ability to exceed our previously published financial forecast."

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

On July 8, 2019, the REIT entered into a €50 million (approximately C$73 million based on an exchange rate of 1.4671 as at July 8, 2019) revolving credit facility (the "New Revolving Credit Facility") with two Canadian chartered banks. The maturity date of the New Revolving Credit Facility is July 8, 2021, which may be extended by ERES for an additional one year period upon satisfaction of certain conditions. Draws under the New Revolving Credit Facility are permitted in Canadian dollars, Euros or British pounds at a floating interest rate based on CDOR, EURIBOR and LIBOR, respectively, and the New Revolving Credit Facility is fully secured against the assets of ERES and ERES LP (other than certain European intercompany loans).

On July 10, 2019, the REIT drew €22.5 million on the New Revolving Credit Facility to pay CAPREIT and certain of its subsidiaries the remaining outstanding consideration in connection with its most recent acquisition of a portfolio of properties located in the Netherlands.

On July 15, 2019, the REIT declared its first monthly distribution in respect of July 2019 of €0.00875 per Unit and Class B LP Unit, being equivalent to €0.105 per Unit annualized. The distribution is payable to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units of record on July 31, 2019, with payment on August 15, 2019.

On July 29, 2019, the REIT filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus in connection with the qualification of up to C$750 million of securities.

DISTRIBUTIONS

At a Special Meeting of Unitholders held on March 21, 2019, Unitholders approved a Special Distribution of €0.33 (C$0.50) per Unit to Unitholders of record on April 5, 2019, which was paid on April 24, 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, the REIT declared a distribution of €0.02625 per Unit and Class B LP Unit, being equivalent to €0.105 per Unit annualized. The distribution was paid to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units of record on June 28, 2019, which was paid on July 15, 2019. Going forward, the REIT intends to make monthly distributions with a target AFFO payout ratio in the range of 80% to 90%.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call hosted by Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer, will be held Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 9:30 am EST. The telephone numbers for the conference call are: Local/International: (416) 340-2216, North American Toll Free: (800) 273-9672.

A slide presentation to accompany Management's comments during the conference call will be available 30 minutes prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the ERES REIT website at www.eresreit.com, click on "Investor Relations," and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local/international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 1590093#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, September 7th, 2019. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the ERES REIT website at www.eresreit.com.



FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019(1) 2018(1) 2019(1) 2018(1) Portfolio Performance Residential Properties Residential Occupancy(2) 97.6% 97.8% Residential Net AMR(2) € 803 € 807 Number of residential units(2) 3,859 2,091 Commercial Properties Commercial Occupancy(2) 99.8% N/A Commercial Net ABR(2) € 16.7 N/A GLA of commercial properties (sqf)(2) 400,309 N/A Operating Revenues (000s) € 8,519 € 5,181 € 13,957 € 10,158 NOI (000s) € 6,704 € 3,570 € 10,703 € 6,976 NOI Margin 78.7% 68.9% 76.7% 68.7% Financial Performance FFO per Unit - Basic(3)(4) € 0.039 € 0.031 € 0.073 € 0.055 AFFO per Unit - Basic(3)(4) € 0.035 € 0.030 € 0.066 € 0.055 Liquidity and Leverage Total Debt to Gross Book Value(2)(5) 46.6% 51.9% Weighted Average Mortgage Effective Interest Rate(2)(6) 1.95% 2.02% Weighted Average Mortgage Term (years)(2) 5.13 5.81 Debt Service Coverage (times)(7) 3.36 3.12 (1) Prepared as a continuation of Holding BV, which was not publicly traded prior to March 29, 2019. (2) As at June 30. (3) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies. (4) Includes Class B LP Units. (5) Gross book value is defined as the gross book value of ERES's assets as per ERES's financial statements, determined on a fair value basis for investment properties. (6) Includes impact of deferred financing costs and interest rate swaps. (7) Based on trailing four quarters. Other Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Weighted Average Number of Units - Basic(1) (000s) 115,844 81,641 99,025 81,641 Closing Price of REIT Units(2)(3) € 2.92 N/A Closing Price of REIT Units (in C$)(2)(3) $ 4.35 N/A Market Capitalization (millions)(2) € 462 N/A Market Capitalization (millions in C$)(2)(3) $ 688 N/A (1) Includes Class B LP Units. (2) As at June 30. (3) Based on the foreign exchange rate of 1.4887 on June 30, 2019.

ERES REIT's Management Discussion and Analysis and Unaudited Financial Statements can be found at www.eresreit.com or www.sedar.com.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES is Canada's first European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in Europe. ERES currently owns a portfolio of multi-residential properties located in the Netherlands, two office properties in Germany and one office property in Belgium. ERES' Units are listed on the TSXV under the symbol ERE.UN. For more information please visit our web site at www.eresreit.com.

