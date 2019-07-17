European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund Closes Second Tranche of Financing Arrangement with Alternate Health Corp.





TORONTO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund closed the second tranche of its financing arrangement with Alternate Health Corp. ("Alternate Health" or the "Company") (CSE:AHG) (OTCQB:AHGIF), an international leader in CBD extraction, product development and distribution, as initially announced by Alternate Health on June 14, 2019 and June 17, 2019 (the "Financing"), pursuant to the terms of an amended and restated subscription agreement dated July 3, 2019 (the "Subscription Agreement").



Pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Agreement, as part of the closing of the second tranche of the Financing, the Company issued to the Fund a convertible debenture (the "Debenture") in the principal amount of $500,000 and share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable to acquire up to 227,272 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for a period of three years at a price of $0.33 per Share. The Debenture and Warrants otherwise have the terms described in the Company's press release dated June 14, 2019. The Debentures and Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance. Further terms of the Financing are set out in the Subscription Agreement as filed on SEDAR and available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Immediately following the Closing, the Fund, directly or indirectly, beneficially owns or exercises control over (i) an aggregate principal amount of $700,000 Debentures; (ii) 3,348,484 Warrants; and (iii) 3,100,000 Shares. Based on the foregoing, the Fund, directly or indirectly, beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 3,100,000 Shares, representing approximately 4.58% of the currently issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 8,948,483 Shares, representing approximately 12.16% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the conversion of the aggregate principal amount of $700,000 Debentures and the exercise of 3,348,484 Warrants.

Debentures and Warrants were acquired by the Fund for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Fund may, directly or indirectly, acquire ownership or control over additional securities of the Company, through open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Company either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

The address of the Fund is:

European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund

25 Hanover Square, 2nd and 6th Floor

London W1S 1JF

United Kingdom

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health is an international leader in the hemp-derived CBD industry, including extraction, product development and distribution. Through Alternate Health's subsidiary, Blaine Labs, the Company has 23 years of experience in FDA-registered and cGMP medical product manufacturing and distribution, with over 50 product SKUs available from major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, CVS and Walgreens. Alternate Health's innovative software systems provide the platform for the company's diverse operations, including CBD product distribution, hemp-derived extract manufacturing, blockchain tax collection systems and electronic medical records (EMR) platforms.

About European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund

European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund is an institutional investment company based in Luxembourg which focuses on financing innovative companies globally that are deemed to be significantly undervalued. Alpha Blue Ocean is the exclusive advisor to the Fund. Alpha Blue Ocean's mandate is to invest in innovative companies, thereby supporting such companies' needs for growth capital by providing a credible funding option. Alpha Blue Ocean Investment Group, founded by Pierre Vannineuse, is responsible for a family of investments and operates across multiple jurisdictions, focusing on financing innovative technologies while retaining a passive role in the management of its portfolio companies. Alpha Blue Ocean specializes in providing flexible and innovative non-invasive financing to listed companies globally and in a variety of sectors. Alpha Blue Ocean's head office is located in London, United Kingdom.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Fund cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Pierre Vannineuse

+44 (0) 203 855 0088



