Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the second quarter 2019 compared with the same period of 2018:

Revenues of $691.9 million, an 11% increase from $622.2 million (16% increase on a constant currency (1) basis).

basis). Operating income of $117.9 million, a 30% increase from $90.4 million (38% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted operating income (2) of $116.6 million, a 29% increase from $90.4 million (36% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $116.6 million, a 29% increase from $90.4 million (36% increase on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $150.4 million, a 24% increase from $121.2 million (31% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $150.4 million, a 24% increase from $121.2 million (31% increase on a constant currency basis). Net income attributable to Euronet of $68.2 million or $1.25 diluted earnings per share, compared with net income of $43.7 million or $0.82 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted earnings per share (4) of $1.69, a 28% increase from $1.32.

of $1.69, a 28% increase from $1.32. Transactions of 1.15 billion, a 19% increase from 968 million.

"Our efforts to expand our network, state-of-the-art technology and broad product portfolio continue to result in strong double-digit earnings growth - including adjusted earnings per share of $1.69 for the second quarter, a 28% year-over-year increase," stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This strong growth includes double-digit constant currency earnings growth from all three segments. EFT continued to benefit from new ATM and product deployments. Money transfer delivered a solid quarter with continued success in both the physical and digital channels. And, epay continued to benefit from expansion of digital media products."

See the reconciliation of non-GAAP items in the attached financial schedules.

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the second quarter 2019 compared with the same period or date in 2018:

Revenues of $231.9 million, a 19% increase from $194.9 million (26% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $76.5 million, a 45% increase from $52.9 million (53% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted operating income of $75.2 million, a 42% increase from $52.9 million (50% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $93.0 million, a 34% increase from $69.3 million (42% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 752 million, an 11% increase from 677 million.

Operated 46,636 ATMs as of June 30, 2019, a 13% increase from 41,205.

Double-digit constant currency revenue, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was largely the result of a 13% year-over-year increase in active ATMs, an 11% increase in transactions, and the expansion of Visa dynamic currency conversion (DCC) to worldwide ATM cash withdrawals. The increase in transactions was primarily from growth in Europe and Asia - including an increase in traditional cash withdrawals as well as the number of value-added transactions, such as DCC, domestic and international surcharge, and foreign currency dispensing transactions - on both ATMs and point-of-sale terminals.

Year-over-year ATM growth is the result of more than 5,800 new high-value ATM deployments in Europe and Asia, including approximately 1,000 outsourcing ATMs in Asia, and 100 more low-margin ATMs in India, partially offset by de-installation of 500 unprofitable ATMs at YourCash.

Adjusted operating income was reduced by a $1.3 million post-acquisition adjustment.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the second quarter 2019 compared with the same period or date in 2018:

Revenues of $184.2 million, an 11% increase from $166.5 million (16% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $17.6 million, an 8% increase from $16.3 million (13% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.4 million, a 7% increase from $18.2 million (12% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 369 million, a 40% increase from 264 million.

Point-of-sale ("POS") terminals of approximately 700,000 as of June 30, 2019, a 2% increase from approximately 688,000.

Retailer locations of approximately 325,000 as of June 30, 2019, a 3% increase from approximately 315,000.

epay double-digit constant currency revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was primarily from continued digital media growth and the benefit of a certain promotion where revenue was recorded on a gross versus net basis.

Transaction growth was the result of increases across Europe and strong contributions from India, which included a large volume of low-margin mobile top-up transactions.

epay terminal and location counts for the prior period have been restated to conform with the current presentation which eliminates intra-segment counts.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the second quarter 2019 compared with the same period or date in 2018:

Revenues of $276.8 million, a 6% increase from $261.7 million (9% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $35.3 million, an 8% increase from $32.7 million (12% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $43.4 million, a 7% increase from $40.7 million (11% increase on a constant currency basis).

Total transactions of 28.9 million, a 7% increase from 26.9 million.

Network locations of approximately 385,000 as of June 30, 2019, an 8% increase from approximately 355,000.

Constant currency revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by strong contributions from international remittances, partially offset by limited growth from the XE business stemming from Brexit uncertainties and a decline in U.S. domestic transfers as a result of additional ID requirements on domestic transactions.

Money transfers grew 8% and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 4%, resulting in total transaction growth of 7%.

Corporate and Other reports $11.5 million of expense for both the second quarter 2019 and the second quarter 2018.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash on hand was $1.56 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to $1.22 billion as of March 31, 2019. The increase in cash resulted from cash generated from operations and the issuance of €600 million senior notes, partially offset by the cash payment for the remaining $352.5 million principal amount of 1.50% convertible notes which were redeemed on May 28, 2019, as well as settlement timing in the business.

Total indebtedness was $1.14 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to $787 million as of March 31, 2019. The increase in debt was primarily the result of the issuance of €600 million senior notes, partially offset by the redemption of the remaining $352.5 million principal amount of 1.50% convertible notes.

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification No. 842 ("ASC 842") to record operating leases on its consolidated balance sheet. As of June 30, 2019, the Company reported $376.3 million in net Right of Use Lease Assets with a similar amount recorded in Operating Lease Liabilities, both current and long-term. There was no impact on the consolidated statement of operations.

Guidance

The Company currently expects adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter 2019, assuming foreign currency exchange rates remain stable through the end of the quarter, to be approximately $2.80.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, net income, operating income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding a post-acquisition adjustment.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(4) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, c) gains or losses from the early retirement of debt, d) share-based compensation, e) acquired intangible asset amortization, f) non-cash interest expense, g) non-cash income tax expense, h) a post-acquisition adjustment and i) other non-operating or non-recurring items. In addition, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding has been adjusted to reflect the total number of shares issued in connection with the conversion of the 1.50% convertible notes during the second quarter of 2019 and the effect of unrecognized share-based compensation. Adjusted earnings per share represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) As of June 30, As of 2019 December 31, (unaudited) 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,558.5 $ 1,054.4 Restricted cash 71.3 76.6 Trade accounts receivable, net 836.7 693.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235.3 263.0 Total current assets 2,701.8 2,087.6 Property and equipment, net 324.3 291.9 Right of use lease asset, net 376.3 — Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 810.8 818.7 Other assets, net 120.1 123.0 Total assets $ 4,333.3 $ 3,321.2 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 1,327.2 $ 1,334.9 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 124.1 — Short-term debt obligations 30.1 43.5 Total current liabilities 1,481.4 1,378.4 Debt obligations, net of current portion 1,096.7 589.8 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 241.6 — Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 9.2 8.2 Deferred income taxes 53.0 57.1 Other long-term liabilities 53.2 54.8 Total liabilities 2,935.1 2,088.3 Equity 1,398.2 1,232.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,333.3 $ 3,321.2





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 691.9 $ 622.2 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 393.8 361.5 Salaries and benefits 98.5 91.7 Selling, general and administrative 53.9 52.3 Depreciation and amortization 27.8 26.3 Total operating expenses 574.0 531.8 Operating income 117.9 90.4 Other income (expense): Interest income 0.5 0.4 Interest expense (10.0 ) (10.1 ) Loss on early retirement of debt (8.9 ) — Foreign currency exchange loss (0.1 ) (20.7 ) Total other expense, net (18.5 ) (30.4 ) Income before income taxes 99.4 60.0 Income tax expense (31.3 ) (16.4 ) Net income 68.1 43.6 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 0.1 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 68.2 $ 43.7 Earnings per share attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. stockholders - diluted $ 1.25 $ 0.82 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 54,702,459 53,492,835





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Income (Expense), Adjusted Operating Income (Expense), and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited - in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2019 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 68.1 Add: Income tax expense 31.3 Add: Total other expense, net 18.5 Operating income (expense) $ 76.5 $ 17.6 $ 35.3 $ (11.5 ) $ 117.9 Less: Post-acquisition adjustment (1.3 ) — — — (1.3 ) Adjusted Operating income (expense)(1) 75.2 17.6 35.3 (11.5 ) 116.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 17.8 1.8 8.1 0.1 27.8 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 6.0 6.0 Earnings (expense) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and a post-acquisition adjustment (Adjusted EBITDA) (2) $ 93.0 $ 19.4 $ 43.4 $ (5.4 ) $ 150.4 Three months ended June 30, 2018 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 43.6 Add: Income tax expense 16.4 Add: Total other expense, net 30.4 Operating income (expense) $ 52.9 $ 16.3 $ 32.7 $ (11.5 ) $ 90.4 Add: Depreciation and amortization 16.4 1.9 8.0 — 26.3 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 4.5 4.5 Earnings (expense) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (2) $ 69.3 $ 18.2 $ 40.7 $ (7.0 ) $ 121.2

(1) Adjusted operating income excludes a post-acquisition adjustment and is a non-GAAP measure that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 68.2 $ 43.7 Foreign currency exchange loss 0.1 20.7 Intangible asset amortization(1) 5.1 5.8 Share-based compensation(2) 6.0 4.5 Post-acquisition adjustment(3) (1.3 ) — Non-cash interest accretion(4) 5.4 2.9 Income tax effect of above adjustments(5) (0.9 ) (8.1 ) Loss on early retirement of debt 8.9 — Non-cash GAAP tax expense(6) 3.3 1.3 Adjusted earnings(7) $ 94.8 $ 70.8 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(7) $ 1.69 $ 1.32 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (GAAP) 54,702,459 53,492,835 Effect of conversion of convertible debentures(8) 1,244,122 — Effect of unrecognized share-based compensation on diluted shares outstanding 225,127 236,325 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 56,171,708 53,729,160

(1) Intangible asset amortization of $5.1 million and $5.8 million are included in depreciation and amortization expense of $27.8 million and $26.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, in the consolidated statements of income.

(2) Share-based compensation of $6.0 million and $4.5 million are included in salaries and benefits expense of $98.5 million and $91.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, in the consolidated statements of income.

(3) The post acquisition adjustment of $1.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expense of $53.9 million in the consolidated statements of income.

(4) Non-cash interest accretion of $5.4 million and $2.9 million are included in interest expense of $10.0 million and $10.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, in the consolidated statements of income.

(5) Adjustment is the aggregate U.S. GAAP income tax effect on the preceding adjustments determined by applying the applicable statutory U.S. federal, state and/or foreign income tax rates.

(6) Adjustment is the cash tax impact recognized on certain items such as the utilization of certain material net deferred tax assets and amortization of indefinite-lived intangible assets.

(7) Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(8) Adjusted to reflect the total number of shares issued in connection with the conversion of the 1.50% convertible notes during the second quarter 2019.





