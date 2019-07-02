Eurogas International Inc. Announces Management Change





TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurogas International Inc. (CSE:EI) (the "Corporation") today announced that D. Christopher Hope has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.



Robert Sellars, who has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services sector and has worked in various senior finance roles within Dundee Corporation and its subsidiary companies since 2000, will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT EUROGAS INTERNATIONAL

Eurogas International Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.cnsx.ca) under the symbol EI.

For further information, please contact:

Bruce Sherley

Eurogas International Inc.

Telephone: (403) 651-4581

Website: www.eurogasinternational.com

Source: Eurogas International Inc.