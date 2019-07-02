Quantcast

See headlines for EI
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Eurogas International Inc. Announces Management Change

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 07:16:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurogas International Inc. (CSE:EI) (the "Corporation") today announced that D. Christopher Hope has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. 

    Robert Sellars, who has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services sector and has worked in various senior finance roles within Dundee Corporation and its subsidiary companies since 2000, will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.

    ABOUT EUROGAS INTERNATIONAL

    Eurogas International Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.cnsx.ca) under the symbol EI. 

    For further information, please contact:

    Bruce Sherley

    Eurogas International Inc.

    Telephone: (403) 651-4581

    Website: www.eurogasinternational.com 

    Source: Eurogas International Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: EI




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8109.09
    17.93  ▲  0.22%
    DJIA 26786.68
    69.25  ▲  0.26%
    S&P 500 2973.01
    8.68  ▲  0.29%
    Data as of Jul 2, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar