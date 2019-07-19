Quantcast

ERKA
    Eureka 93 Inc. Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors and Other Business Matters

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 06:20:00 PM EDT


    OTTAWA, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka 93 Inc.(CSE:ERKA), one of North America's largest hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) extraction and processing companies, today announced the results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

    At the meeting, six nominees were elected to the Eureka93 board: David Rendimonti, William MacKinnon, Owen Kenney, Kent Hoggan, Paul G. Smith, and Michael Mueller. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Eureka93 or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

    For other items of business at the annual and special meeting, shareholders re-appointed MNP LLP as Eureka93's auditor, approved a new stock option plan, and ratified the company's amended and restated existing stock option plan.

    About Eureka93

    With facilities in Eureka, Montana, Ottawa, Ontario, and Windsor, Ontario, the vertically integrated company is dedicated to producing the highest-quality CBD products for its customers. Eureka93 is a design-driven company for creative solutions in systems, products, packages and services. For more information, visit Eureka 93 Inc.

    Contacts:

    Investors

    Conrad Seguin

    437.226.7002 or cseguin@eureka93.com



    Media

    Sónia Brum

    647.338.7381 or sbrum@eureka93.com

    Source: Eureka 93 Inc.

