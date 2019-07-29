Quantcast

    Eureka 93 Inc. Announces Resignation of Owen Kenney from Board of Directors

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 09:02:00 AM EDT


    OTTAWA, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka 93 Inc.(CSE: ERKA, "Eureka93"), one of North America's largest hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) extraction and processing companies, announced that Owen Kenney has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective July 26. Kenney is stepping down to pursue other opportunities that may overlap with the business of Eureka93, so in support of good corporate governance, he has decided to come off the board. He remains a strong supporter and significant shareholder in the company.

    "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Owen Kenney for his contributions to the company, especially as the co-founder of Vitality CBD Natural Health," said David Rendimonti, Chief Executive Officer, Eureka93.

    With Kenney's departure, Eureka93's Board of Directors now consists of five members: David Rendimonti, William MacKinnon, Kent Hoggan, Paul G. Smith, and Michael Mueller.

    About Eureka93

    Eureka93 is a multi-faceted CBD life sciences company with significant U.S. assets and operations, dedicated to the extraction, production, and distribution of CBD, a naturally occurring, non-psychoactive compound found in the hemp plant. With facilities in Eureka, Montana, Ottawa, Ontario, and Windsor, Ontario, the vertically integrated company is dedicated to producing the highest-quality CBD products for its customers. Eureka93 is a design-driven company for creative solutions in systems, products, packages and services. For more information, visit Eureka 93 Inc.

    Contacts:

    Investors

    Conrad Seguin

    437.226.7002 or cseguin@eureka93.com



    Media

    Sónia Brum

    647.338.7381 or sbrum@eureka93.com

    Source: Eureka 93 Inc.

