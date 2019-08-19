Eureka 93 Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors





OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka 93 Inc.(CSE: ERKA, "Eureka93") announced today that Michael Mueller and Paul G. Smith have resigned from its Board of Directors, effective August 16, 2019. Mr. Mueller is stepping down for health reasons and Mr. Smith for personal reasons. In addition, accomplished executive Robin Crossman, CEO of Arisanna Group, has agreed to join the Board.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Mueller for his leadership and Mr. Smith for his contributions to the company, and wish them both well in their future endeavours," said David Rendimonti, Chief Executive Officer, Eureka93. "We believe Ms. Crossman's expertise in product development and sales will complement our strong management team, standing the company in good stead to accelerate U.S. sales and deliver on its ambitious growth strategy for the year ahead."

Currently the CEO of Arisanna Group, a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer corporation serving the CBD and nutraceutical marketplace, Ms. Crossman has extensive experience leading direct-to-consumer and nutritional companies. Specializing in evaluating strategies, processes, executive talent, and product offering/development for start-ups and established businesses, she is known for building high performance teams, developing and successfully marketing innovative products, as well as driving sales.

About Eureka93

Eureka93 is a multi-faceted CBD life sciences company with significant U.S. assets and operations, dedicated to the extraction, production, and distribution of CBD, a naturally occurring, non-psychoactive compound found in the hemp plant. With facilities in Eureka, Montana, Ottawa, Ontario, and Windsor, Ontario, the vertically integrated company is dedicated to producing the highest-quality CBD products for its customers. Eureka93 is a design-driven company for creative solutions in systems, products, packages and services. For more information, visit Eureka 93 Inc.

