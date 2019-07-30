Quantcast

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 08:01:00 AM EDT


DEER PARK, Ill., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq:ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton's website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 4659811. An archived webcast will be available on Eton's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products utilizing the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Eton is primarily focused on liquid dosage forms including injectables, oral liquids and ophthalmics. Eton has a diversified pipeline of high-value product candidates in various stages of development and therapeutic areas, including multiple product candidates currently pending regulatory approval with the FDA.

Company Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

847-805-1077

Investor Contact:

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Julie.Seidel@sternir.com

212-362-1200

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals

