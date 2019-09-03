Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

DEER PARK, Ill., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in New York, NY.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products utilizing the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Eton is primarily focused on liquid dosage forms including injectables, oral liquids and ophthalmics. Eton has a diversified pipeline of high-value product candidates in various stages of development and therapeutic areas, including two products currently filed with the FDA.
Company Contact:
David Krempa
dkrempa@etonpharma.com
847-805-1077
Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Julie.Seidel@sternir.com
212-362-1200
Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals
Referenced Stocks:
ETON