Ether Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter Financial Results





TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ether Capital Corporation ("Ether Capital", "ETHC" or the "Company") (NEO:ETHC) announces the reporting of its financial results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



As at June 30, 2019:

The total value of the Ether held by the Company was $14.3 million

The total assets of the Company were $18.2 million

The Company had an accumulated deficit of $28.3 million, the majority of which includes a non-cash unrealized loss on the value of Ether

The Company recorded net income of $0.31 per share for the three month period ended June 30, 2019, the majority of which represents a non-cash fair value remeasurement of the Company's Ether holdings

As at August 12, 2019, the total value of the Ether held by the Company was $9.7 million.

Brian Mosoff, Ether Capital's CEO, said: "Ether pricing was robust during the second quarter and we are pleased with the performance of our Ether holdings, which have appreciated significantly year-to-date. Notwithstanding the most recent market weakness post-quarter, there are important tailwinds around the Ethereum ecosystem. These tailwinds are a direct result of the strong developer activity on the Ethereum platform and ongoing work towards protocol improvements that aim to be deployed in the coming months and years."

Continued Mr. Mosoff: "As it relates to other core holdings in our portfolio, MakerDAO continues to achieve solid progress as it aims to transition to multi-collateral Dai later this year while Wyre continues to be an important on-ramp into the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Both investments are performing in-line with our expectations."

Added Stefan Coolican, Ether Capital's President and CFO: "Market conditions generally remain challenging and, as a result, we are committed to ongoing cash containment initiatives. As well, we continue to consider opportunities to access capital to improve our balance sheet flexibility as well as execute on new investments."

For condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2019, please refer to the Company's website at http://ethcap.co/. The Company also provides regularly updated disclosure of its investments in the investors section of its website.

The Company's unaudited interim financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may also be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Ether Capital Corporation

Ether Capital is a Toronto-based technology company whose objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum and Web 3 ecosystem. Ether Capital has invested in Ethereum's native utility token "Ether" as a strategic asset, and selectively invests in projects, protocols and businesses that leverage the Ethereum ecosystem and Web 3 technologies. Founded by a highly experienced Board of Directors and management team, Ether Capital has the resources, experience and relationships to support businesses and invest in industry-shifting disruptive technologies. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co/.

