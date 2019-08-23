Ethema Enters Relationship with Duane "Dog" Chapman to Provide Exclusive Addiction Treatment Services





West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCQB:GRST) ("Ethema" "GRST" or the "Company"), a provider of healthcare services, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Addiction Recovery Institute of America, LLC ("ARIA"), today announced that it has entered into an exclusive endorsement agreement with Duane "Dog" Chapman ("Chapman"). The agreement allows ARIA to use images, recordings and video of Chapman on its website and in advertising. Chapman has built a reputation of helping people turn their lives around and especially those suffering from addiction. His personal story is one of recovery and redemption and he has endorsed ARIA as a unique and compassionate recovery center for helping those struggling with addiction. Chapman will visit the ARIA campus in West Palm Beach often.



ARIA has built a program of care that ensures that its clients will receive long term care through a combination of residential care and virtual long term out-patient care. Aria has an outstanding facility and team of employees dedicated to helping individuals live better lives free from addiction.

"We know that by continuing to do good work we will continue to gain supporters and endorsements such as the one we now have with Dog," said Shawn Leon, CEO of the Company. He added, "We are proud to be endorsed by someone that has proven that a life of recovery is possible and shines a light of hope on those that are most hopeless. We look forward to helping a lot of people together."

American TV network WGN America has set September 4th, 2019 as the air date for Duane "Dog" Chapman‘s return to television in Dog's Most Wanted. Chapman will be on a press tour for the next two weeks preceding the first airing. Shortly after that he will be participating in podcasts with Company employees and featured in TV commercials endorsing the Company.

"I am pleased to be associated with ARIA as a treatment facility that does such great work," said Chapman. "I get a lot of people reaching out to me for help and I am going to now have confidence that we can work together to help them."

