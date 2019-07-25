Ethan Allen Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend





Danbury, CT, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen") (NYSE:ETH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, which will be payable to shareholders of record as of Thursday, October 10, 2019, and will be paid on Friday, October 25, 2019.



Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO commented, "We are pleased that our Board made the decision to increase our regular quarterly dividend to $0.21, a 10% increase, due to the continued strengthening of our balance sheet."

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates six manufacturing facilities including three manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

