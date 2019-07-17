Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results





Danbury, CT, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or "the Company") (NYSE:ETH) announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2019 year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss its business and financial highlights. The analyst conference call will be webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page at http://www.ethanallen.com/investors. To access the conference call, dial 844-822-0103 (or 614-999-9166 for international callers), and enter conference ID 6977039. For those unable to listen live, the call will be archived on the Company's website for at least 60 days.



About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates six manufacturing facilities including three manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Investor/Media Contact:

Corey Whitely

Executive Vice President, Administration

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

ir@ethanallen.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release and any related webcasts, conference calls, and other related discussions should also be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018 (the "2018 Form 10-K") and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which represent management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events based on information currently available to the Company relating to its future results. Such forward-looking statements are identified in this press release by use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "continue," "project," "target," "outlook," "forecast," "guidance," and similar expressions and the negatives of such forward-looking words. These forward-looking statements are subject to management decisions and various assumptions about future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: competition from overseas manufacturers and domestic retailers; anticipating or responding to changes in consumer tastes and trends in a timely manner; the ability to maintain and enhance the brand, marketing and advertising efforts and pricing strategies; changes in global and local economic conditions that may adversely affect consumer demand and spending, the manufacturing operations or sources of merchandise and international operations; changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise; an economic downturn; potentially negative or unexpected tax consequences of changes to fiscal and tax policies; the number of manufacturing and logistics sites; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials; environmental, health and safety requirements; product safety concerns; disruptions to the Company's technology infrastructure (including cyber-attacks); increasing labor costs, competitive labor markets and the continued ability to retain high-quality personnel and risks of work stoppages; loss of key personnel; its ability to obtain sufficient external funding to finance operations and growth; access to consumer credit; the effect of operating losses on its ability to pay cash dividends; additional impairment charges that could reduce profitability; the ability to locate new design center sites and/or negotiate favorable lease terms for additional design centers or for the expansion of existing design centers; results of operations for any quarter are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results of operations for a full year; and possible failure to protect its intellectual property.

Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Accordingly, actual circumstances and results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

