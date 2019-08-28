Establishment Labs to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference





NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced that CEO and Founder Juan José Chacón-Quirós will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.establishmentlabs.com, where it will be archived.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in 75 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina ® 3D Simulation System, MotivaImagine® Centers and other products and services. Please visit the website for additional information: www.establishmentlabs.com.

