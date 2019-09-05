Esports Entertainment Group Engages Partis Solutions for iGaming Mergers And Acquisitions Advisory





BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCQB:GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce the Company has engaged Partis Solutions Limited ("Partis Solutions") as the Company's iGaming Mergers and Acquisitions Advisor. Partis Solutions, part of the Conexus Group, is a global leader in the provision of corporate services to the interactive gaming & gambling industry.



Esports Entertainment Group has an interest in acquiring one or more successful iGaming operators to help accelerate its growth by expanding its reach in the regulated iGaming markets.

In addition, the Company has an interest in acquiring established leading B2C iGaming brands that can help accelerate growth, as well as, expand the Company's global reach.

Robert Dowling, Managing Director of Partis Solutions stated, "Esports Entertainment Group is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the huge but highly fragmented iGaming market and we look forward to supporting them in their growth efforts."

Grant Johnson, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Rob and his team at Partis Solutions have years of iGaming M&A experience and extensive industry contacts. We are excited to have the opportunity to work together."

ABOUT PARTIS SOLUTIONS

Partis Solutions is a global leader in the provision of corporate services to the Interactive Gaming & Gambling industry. We deliver strategic consulting, outsourcing and brokerage solutions to a diverse portfolio of international clients from across the sector. As part of the Conexus Group, Partis Solutions is uniquely positioned to leverage over a decade of collective market intelligence and industry understanding to provide tailored solutions that support the growth aspirations and strategic choices of our customers. Partis Solutions operates a business brokerage that utilizes over a decade of global intellectual property to provide transactional services for mutually interested parties within the Interactive Gaming & Gambling Industry. We are able to harness our industry knowledge and a network of carefully selected introducers to match parties interested in purchasing or disposing of companies or assets. The Conexus Group consists of a diverse group of companies including Partis Solutions and its sister companies, Pentasia, the iGaming Academy and Marden Executive Search. For more information visit www.partissolutions.com/

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta and Warsaw, Poland. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

