Esports, Blockchain and Athletes 

Esports has already established itself as a bold and fast growing industry that, as most market watchers will attest, is still only in its infancy. Over the past year the space has not only experienced the buy in from major brands like Coca Cola, Starbucks, and Red Bull but also a staggering increase in attention from major sports franchises and owners alike. With higher daily viewership levels than many pro sports leagues and news networks it's easy to understand why big brands are taking note. While esports is enjoying record new exposure and interest by the mainstream media in general, it is important to note that often times the conversation can tend to leave out the needs of the players themselves.

Unlike professional sports, esports athletes often lack access to quality and balanced training programs that provide stability towards securing a long and stable career. Often turning pro by age 17 many esports athletes find themselves retiring much earlier than their traditional sports counterparts.

"By exploring the opportunities relating to integrating Blockchain into Cyberanking's roadmap, not only do we intend to establish a new standard within esports regarding data integrity and security but also help provide the market with a service that puts players and their careers first," says newly appointed COO Adam Morrison.

According to a new recently published article, esports is not only helping players to better their careers but also their academic lives as well through increased GPA and attendance. With over 71 percent of K-12 and higher education institutions contemplating joining the more than one in five schools who currently have a dedicated esports program in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East, the value to learning institutions is clearly evident.

"With the increased adoption and integration of esports in the academic world, it's easy to understand the opportunity we see in having Cyberanking join the Graph family," says Jeff Stevens, CEO of Graph Blockchain.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company has secured multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates and sells across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.GraphBlockchain.com.

About Cyberanking Ltd.

Cyberanking is an online coaching platform that provides game, fitness and psychological training for gamers who want to become better players and improve their quality of life and overall wellbeing while doing what they love the most: playing games. Cyberanking's soon to launch learning management system is designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere, and to be scalable in nature so that customer growth and an ever expanding curriculum are easily addressed.

Additional Information on Cyberanking is available at: www.Cyberanking.com.

