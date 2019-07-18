Quantcast

ESCO Technologies Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


St. Louis, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced the following webcast:

Event:              Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Date:               Thursday, August 8

Time:               4 p.m. Central Time

Where:             www.escotechnologies.com

The Company's third quarter 2019 financial results will be released on August 8 at approximately 3:15 p.m. Central Time, followed by the conference call/webcast at 4 p.m. Central Time where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.

Please access the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to participate, a replay will be available on the Company's website at www.escotechnologies.com or by phone (dial 1-855-859-2056, passcode 3855869).

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, space and process markets worldwide; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries; and, produces custom thermoformed packaging, pulp based packaging, and specialty products for medical and commercial markets. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company's website at www.escotechnologies.com.

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, Director of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277

Source: ESCO Technologies Inc.

