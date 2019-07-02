ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank Appoints Kelly Zhong, Board of Director





NEWBURGH, N.Y., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank announce the appointment of Kelly Zhong as Board of Director.



In commenting on the appointment, Philip Guarnieri, CEO of Empire State Bank, commented, "We are very pleased to have Kelly as a member of the Board. She is very well versed in real estate and holds a portfolio in New York and New Jersey where she develops, owns and manages properties. Her business relationships will be an asset to the Bank. Kelly brings a wealth of knowledge about the Asian Community and will help us to better understand the culture and be able to grow within that community. It is a real pleasure to announce that Kelly has joined our Board of Directors. Kelly's involvement and knowledge will give the bank the opportunity to further its connections with the communities that we proudly service."

Kelly is an entrepreneur and investor in real estate in New York and New Jersey where she develops, owns and manages properties. Kelly owns various successful businesses both nationally and internationally. Kelly earned her doctorate in China. She came to the United States in 1996 to pursue her own vision and her passion to further advancing real estate in New York. She is active member of Chinese Community Groups devoted to the preservation of Chinese culture and heritage and promotion of community harmony and participation, education, and leadership, to foster cultural exchange and awareness to benefit the younger generations of Chinese immigrants. Kelly travels back to China frequently and enjoys time living in Edison, New Jersey with her husband and family.

ABOUT EMPIRE STATE BANK

Empire is a state chartered commercial bank that was founded in 2004. The Bank operates as a community-oriented institution offering a broad array of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves. The bank is headquartered in the town of Newburgh in Orange County, New York, with two full service banking centers in Staten Island and also two full service banking centers in Brooklyn, along with a Lending office in Staten Island. The Bank maintains a website www.esbna.com with corporate, investor and banking centers information.

