Quantcast

Erytech Pharma S.A. : Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - September 30, 2018

By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 12:00:00 PM EDT


Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Lyon - France

Listing markets:

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment B -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol:ERYP) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol :ERYP)

Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut(1) voting rights  



Total of net(2) voting rights



 
December 31, 2017 17 937 559 19 545 443 19 542 943
January 1, 2018 17 940 035(3) 19 543 919(3) 19 541 419
February 28, 2018 17 940 035 19 546 219 19 543 719
March 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 546 221 19 543 721
April 30, 2018 17 940 035 19 554 221 19 551 721
May 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 543 991 19 541 491
June 30, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 991 19 523 491
July 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 991 19 523 491
August 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 991 19 523 491
September 30, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 741 19 523 241

        

 (1)       Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

 (2)       Without treasury shares

 (3)              The number of shares and voting rights increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises and or end of vesting periods of free shares which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Erytech Pharma S.A. via Globenewswire



This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ERYP, ERYP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8077.49
-13.67  ▼  0.17%
DJIA 26693.20
-24.23  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 2962.67
-1.66  ▼  0.06%
Data as of Jul 2, 2019 | 12:13PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar