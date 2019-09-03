ERA Group to Present at the 2019 Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference



HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) ("Era"), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, will present at the Barclay's CEO Energy - Power Conference to be held in New York City on September 3-5, 2019.



Era's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bradshaw, will present on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. ET and participate in investor meetings on Thursday. He will be joined by Jennifer Whalen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Grant Newman, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on September 5, 2019 on Era's website at www.erahelicopters.com.

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era also provides helicopters and related services to third-party helicopter operators and customers in other countries, including Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Spain and Suriname. Era's helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. In addition, Era's helicopters are used to perform emergency response services, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and other services. Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators.

