Quantcast

See headlines for EQNR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 11:19:00 AM EDT


    Equinor has on 11 September 2019 purchased 256,607 own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of 173.4149 Norwegian kroner per share.

    These share purchases form part of the first tranche of the company's share buy-back programme 2019-2022 announced on 5 September 2019. After this transaction Equinor owns a total of 1,554,887 own shares under the share buy-back programme. 

    For further information about the share buy-back programme, reference is made to the Oslo Stock Exchange notification published on 5 September 2019 (available from www.newsweb.no).

    Source: Equinor ASA

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: EQNR, EQNR01




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8169.68
    85.52  ▲  1.06%
    DJIA 27137.04
    227.61  ▲  0.85%
    S&P 500 3000.93
    21.54  ▲  0.72%
    Data as of Sep 11, 2019
    View All