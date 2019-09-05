Quantcast

    Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 05, 2019, 11:22:00 AM EDT


    Equinor has on 5 September 2019 purchased 300,110 own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of 167.6580 Norwegian kroner per share.

    These share purchases form part of the first tranche of the company's share buy-back programme 2019-2022 announced on 5 September 2019. After this transaction Equinor owns a total of 300,110 own shares under the share buy-back programme.

    For further information about the share buy-back programme, reference is made to the Oslo Stock Exchange notification published on 5 September 2019 (available from www.newsweb.no).

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

    Source: Equinor ASA

