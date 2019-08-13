Quantcast

    Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 07:06:00 AM EDT


    The following primary insider has on 13 August 2019 acquired shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) at a share price of NOK 149.45 in connection with the company's long-term incentive programme.



    The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant's base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual's position. On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.

    Number of acquired shares and new total shareholding:

    Pål Eitrheim, executive vice president

    Shares allocated to primary insider: 784

    New shareholding primary insider: 13,302

    New total shareholding: 13,302

    The trade has been made through DNB Markets.

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

    Source: Equinor ASA

    Referenced Stocks: EQNR, EQNR01




