Quantcast

See headlines for EQNR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading – Correction

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 05:21:00 AM EDT

    Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading - Correction


    Reference is made to the stock market announcement made 26 July 2019 related to share purchase made by primary insiders in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR). The total number of shares Ørjan Kvelvane, senior vice president in Equinor ASA, holds after the transaction is corrected to 8,440. The corrected announcement for Kvelvane reads as follows:

    Ørjan Kvelvane, senior vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 26 July bought 5,000 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 159,76 per share. Kvelvane will after the transaction in total hold 8,440 shares in Equinor ASA.

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

    Source: Equinor ASA

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: EQNR, EQNR01




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7766.62
    -7.32  ▼  0.09%
    DJIA 25579.39
    99.97  ▲  0.39%
    S&P 500 2847.60
    7.00  ▲  0.25%
    Data as of Aug 15, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar