Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for second quarter 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 12:47:00 AM EDT


Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for second quarter 2019.

  • Dividend amount: 0.26
  • Declared currency: USD
  • Last day including rights: 15 November 2019
  • Ex-date: 18 November 2019
  • Record date: 19 November 2019
  • Payment date: 27 November 2019
  • Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 25 November 2019.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Source: Equinor ASA

