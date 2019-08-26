Quantcast

See headlines for EQNR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the first quarter 2019 in NOK

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 01:50:00 AM EDT


    Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) announced 3 May 2019 dividend per share of USD 0.26 for first quarter 2019. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 20 August 2019, in total seven business days.

    Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.9798. First quarter 2019 dividend per share is consequently NOK 2.3347.

    On 28 August 2019, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

    Source: Equinor ASA

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: EQNR, EQNR01




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7751.77
    -239.62  ▼  3.00%
    DJIA 25628.90
    -623.34  ▼  2.37%
    S&P 500 2847.11
    -75.84  ▼  2.59%
    Data as of Aug 23, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar