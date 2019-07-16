EQLB Investor Update





LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - EQ Labs, Inc. (EQLB). During a meeting of the executive team, CEO Mo Owens stated, "I want to thank everyone for your support as we return to being completely current, and as previously announced we are gearing up for our new customer fulfillment orders which we now have contracts totaling $269,000."



The executive team also emphasized that the new warehouse and distribution center in Las Vegas has been secured and finalized. This was a significant milestone in as much as it lays the foundation for current discussions revolving around a possible merger to allow the company to up list and take advantage of the momentum it is building in the beverage arena.

Owens goes on to say, "We are now well into implementing our business plan and we want to thank everyone for the support you have given us, and we look forward to celebrating success together."

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Labs, Inc. or its management believes, expects, anticipates, foresees, forecasts, estimates or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report, our quarterly reports and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the OTC Markets.

Contact Information: EQ Labs, Inc. CEO Phone: (702) 806-5943

Web: www.Drinklastshotlv.com - Email: mo@drinklastshotlv.com

For further information contact:

Mo Owens, CEO, FOUNDER

3230 SO. POLARIS RD. STE. #20

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Cell: (702) 806-5943

Mo@drinklastshotlv.com

www.drinklastshotlv.com/

www.facebook.com/drinkeq

Source: EQ Labs Inc.