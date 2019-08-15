Epazz's Patent Pending for Hemp Plant Tracker Device Will be Available for Drones and Cable Camera for Greenhouses



CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that the company's Pending Patent Technology is a new Device using the smartphone such as IPhone or Android to measure the growth rate from hemp plants will be developed for drones and cable cameras.



The device will be attached to the smartphone, drones and cable camera. On the back of the phone there are a series of lasers which act as a basal area factor and dendrometer. The device transmits data to the smartphone camera in order to display the growth rate of the assigned plant on the screen of the smartphone. The user is able to log the growth of the plant and see if the environment needs to be adjusted in order to improve the growth factor of the plant. This technology would automate the monitor and tracking of hemp plants. The patent also covers the use of attachments on live video feeds and a cloud application for larger facilities.

The company is using ZenaPay Plant Tracker app which can be modified in order to comply with the new US Farm Law rules and regulations about Industrial Hemp. The company will be monitoring for any updates on rules from the Department of Agriculture and FDA.

Hemp is nearly identical to marijuana. American Farmers will be able to grow hemp legally in the US. They will need software to track the plant and provide data to the US government. According to Business Insider, Industrial hemp is expected to be a 1 billion dollar industry.

Epazz CEO, Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, "We are excited to add this technology to drones and cable cameras."

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex™ (room scheduling software) and DeskFlex™ (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

