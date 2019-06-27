Epazz Is Developing a Bitcoin Sharing and Blockchain Social Media App Called Webbeeo to Provide Users Better Privacy Than Leading Social Media Apps





CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC:EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is developing a Bitcoin sharing and blockchain social media app called Webbeeo. Webbeeo's goal is to provide better privacy to users than the leading social media apps by using blockchain technology. The technology would allow users to have greater control of their data. Additionally, Webbeeo will use Epazz's Bitcoin Wallet to allow users to share Bitcoin over the network. Webbeeo is currently in alpha testing with a beta release coming by the end of the summer.



In its early version, Webbeeo shares many of the features of the leading social media apps. And when the company integrates the patent-pending blockchain storage technology into the platform later next month, it will boast greater privacy than other social media sites.

Webbeeo allows users to store data in and retrieve it from the blockchain, making it unnecessary for users to store data on their mobile devices. Only users have access to their data (and not third parties such as social media platforms), which is encrypted for increased privacy and protection. The company is using an open platform to speed up the launch of the beta site.

Webbeeo's Social Media Blockchain Decentralized Platform removes intermediaries, allowing users to have more control over their data and how they connect with others. Users control the platform as well as how their groups use the platform. The app will be available in the Apple App Store and on Apple Play.

Epazz CEO Shaun Passley, PhD, stated, "We wanted to take advantage of the climate to hopefully attract a user base before the climate shifts. We have been working on a social media platform with the goal of providing enhanced privacy to the public. This is something we know the public wants. We believe in getting the site to the public even as a beta release to attract users. Once our blockchain storage technology is integrated, only the user will have access to their data via crypto key."

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex™ (room scheduling software) and DeskFlex™ (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

