Epazz Holdings: ZenaPay Announces First Beta Agreement of its Drone Plant Health Software with GreenHeartCBD





CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC:EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company's holdings ZenaPay, Inc. has signed its first beta agreement to run a proof of concept beta test with GreenHeartCBD of Ireland. The beta test will run ZenaPay's Drone Plant Health software and seed to sale software application and take place at GreenHeart's hemp growing facility in Ireland. GreenHeart is growing hemp for the production of CBD oil and has over 100 acres currently under cultivation, with access to another 1,000 acres.



Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz and ZenaPay said, "We believe that Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and our facial recognition technology are the next technologies to positively impact agriculture production. This agreement with GreenHeart will demonstrate the benefits of the ZenaPay Plant Tracker Software, and the efficiency gained from tracking plant growth from seed to harvest."

It is expected that the beta test will begin in August and run for a number of weeks, tracking the growth cycle from seed to harvest. GreenHeart has plants at multiple stages of growth across their crops. ZenaPay is in discussions to sign additional beta agreements which will demonstrate the Plant Tracker software application in a variety of environments. Upon completion of the beta tests, it is expected that the software will be ready for distribution to paying customers.

ZenaPay is currently conducting equity financings via offering memorandum at Deal Room and crowd funding in Canada with Liquidcrowd.

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex™ (room scheduling software) and Jadian™ (an ISO 9001 Quality Management Software).

ZenaPay Inc. is an enterprise cannabis software solution provider that specializes in payment solutions, drone plant tracking, cannabis business management software, supply chain management, compliance management and government auditing software. We are currently developing a cannabis tracking and compliance platform for dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and government inspectors. Our initial products provide simple solutions for cannabis-related businesses that include tracking plants from seed to sale and processing payments. We have over 20 years of enterprise software experience backing our proprietary systems.

Since 2018, Greenheart SFS (Sustainable Food Systems) has been building an ecosystem which provides food security and easy access to fresh food, with a focus on tools for future generations to live sustainable, reduce pollution on the planet and heal the environment. In 2019, Greenheart applied its expertise to the cultivation of hemp and has since expanded its operation to 100 acres under GreenHeartCBD. To meet the skyrocketing demand for hemp-based products, GreenHeartCBD has invested in innovative extraction technologies and solutions to produce at the highest quality and to drive significant value for shareholders. Focussing on wholesale supply of high-quality CBD oil into Worldwide markets, GreenHeartCBD has quickly positioned to become a significant market player.

