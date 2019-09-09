EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Kameya Foods and Receives Purchase Order for REV™ Machinery





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") reported today that it has signed a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement (the "License") with Kameya Foods Corporation ("Kameya Foods"). Established in 1947, Kameya Foods started as a Japanese pickle manufacturing company in Shinshuku, Shimizu-cho. Situated in an agriculturally diverse environment, it has access to a variety of local, high-quality raw materials, which include some of Japan's best-quality wasabi grown at the edge of Mt. Amagi, fresh vegetables and seafood from Suruga Bay. Under the terms of the License, Kameya Foods purchased a 10kW commercial Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") machine to initiate commercial production in Japan.



The License grants Kameya Foods the non-exclusive right to process a variety of premium seafood and fruit products, and the exclusive right to process wasabi, tofu and tea products in Japan. REV™ technology is a proven method to create healthy, premium fruit, vegetable and seafood products that can be sold as ingredients or as retail consumer products.

This License is the second signed by EnWave in Japan and further proves the value proposition of REV™ technology as a tool to create innovative, premium food applications.

About Kameya Foods Corporation

Kameya Foods takes an innovative view on new technology and employs a business model where professionals with an advanced vision in the integration of creativity and marketing apply their know-how to bring new premium products to the market. Kameya Foods is committed to generating unique new business ideas that are competitive in today's marketplace.

Kameya Foods' innovative and proactive culture, its desire to excel and the constant search for new product opportunities has led it to expand its business using technology. The truly authentic taste, creativity and knowledge has enabled Kameya Foods to produce exceptional products for global markets.

For more information about Kameya Foods, please visit www.kameya-foods.co.jp/en

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") - an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology's commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors including legal cannabis. EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over thirty royalty-bearing licenses to date. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and,





quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.



More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

