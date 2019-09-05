EnWave Receives Second Purchase Order from Ashgrove Cheese to Double Production Capacity for Amazeballs Snack Product in Australia





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") reports today that the Company has received a second 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") equipment purchase order from Ashgrove Cheese Ltd Pty ("Ashgrove"), a diversified, family-owned Australian dairy processor based in Northern Tasmania.



In May 2017, Ashgrove secured a license from EnWave for the exclusive right to use REV™ technology to process dried snack cheese products for direct retail distribution in Australia. In exchange for this exclusivity, Ashgrove has agreed to pay EnWave a 5% royalty on the wholesale price of all REV™-dried products sold.

Ashgrove's successful development and launch of their Amazeballs cheese snack product stimulated this second purchase order. Amazeballs is the first Australian made dehydrated cheese snack. It's crafted from the Ashgrove Farm milk supply and was a way for our consumers to get the protein and nutrients they need in an easy-to-eat dairy format. Amazeballs is currently available broadly in the Australian grocery market ecosystem in six distinct flavours - Cheddar, Havarti, Pizza Supreme, Apple Cider Vinegar and Chive, Sweet Chili and Sour Cream and Salted Caramel.

About Ashgrove Cheese Pty Ltd.

Ashgrove is one of Australia's leading independent premium dairy brands and manufacturers. A Tasmanian family owned business, which produces premium quality fresh milk, cheese, cream butter and ambient snackfood. The Ashgrove Cheese factory is located at Elizabeth Town, in the heart of the dairying and cropping region in Northern Tasmania.

Ashgrove has received many awards for their premium cheddar style cheeses over the years. Since 2015, Ashgrove premium quality milk, cheese and butter has been recognized with -- 1 Reserve Champion, 2 Champion, 26 Gold, 80 Silver and many other awards in Australia.

Ashgrove's products are distributed through specialty food stores, major retailers and supermarkets throughout Australia, and supplied to restaurants, the food service market and for export. For more information on Ashgrove please visit www.ashgrovecheese.com.au.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") - an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology's commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors including legal cannabis. EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over thirty royalty-bearing licenses to date. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and,





quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

