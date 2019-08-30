EnWave Announces Grant of Stock Options





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 870,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") to one director and certain employees of the Company. The incentive stock options are exercisable at a price of $2.19 per share, the last closing price per share on the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on the date of the grant. The incentive stock options are exercisable for a term of five years expiring on August 29, 2024 and will vest in accordance to provisions set out in the Plan, or as otherwise required by the TSXV.

About EnWave:

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") - an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology's commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors including legal cannabis. EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over thirty royalty-bearing licenses to date. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying.

EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

1. nutraREV® which is used in the food industry to dry food products quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and

2. quantaREV® which is used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dan Henriques, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer at +1 (604) 835-5212

E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net

Deborah Honig, Corporate Development at +1 (647) 203-8793

E-mail: dhonig@enwave.net



