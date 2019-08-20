Envision Solar Products Used by 9 of the Top 50 Fleets in the USA





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that nine of its current customers are in the top 50 of 100 Best Fleets in the Americas' 2019 winners."



"We look at a number of different criteria when choosing the top 100 fleets from the thousands of municipal fleets in the Americas," said Tom Johnson, President of 100 Best Fleets in the Americas. "Operating zero emission vehicles which are powered by locally generated and stored, renewable energy is certainly a major factor. We are also looking at the impact of the infrastructure and how reliable and sustainable it is. Envision's zero construction, zero grid-power solution is a very clear embodiment of what we are looking for and we can see that the best fleets out there know that."

Envision Solar's customer, the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey tied for first place in the list, with the City of Oakland, City of New York and City of Long Beach each placing in the top 15. Envision customers The New York City Police Department, Idaho National Laboratory, New York City Department of Corrections, City of Fort Lauderdale and West Valley (Ca.) Construction each placed among the top 50.



"100 Best Fleets in the Americas recognizes the importance of fleet operators adopting EVs to decrease their carbon footprints while providing uninterrupted services to their constituents. We are demonstrating that there is significant value in charging fleet vehicles using the power and reliability of the sun even in inclement weather locations. The flexibility to easily move and re-deploy charging stations as needed is another great benefit," said Desmond Wheatley, president and CEO of Envision Solar. "Our EV ARC products need no construction or additional infrastructure and provide off-grid power which means truly emissions-free driving and emergency power when needed. I'm happy that a fifth of the top fifty fleets in the Americas are already using our products and our sales team is looking forward to sharing our value proposition with the others on the list."

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. EV ARC™ generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About the 100 Best Fleets in the Americasprogram

The 100 Best Fleets in the Americas program recognizes and rewards peak-performing fleet operations in the Americas. Currently in its twentieth year, The 100 Best Fleets identifies and encourages ever-increasing levels of performance improvement and innovation within the public fleet industry. The contest is open to all public fleets in North and South America.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the NasdaqCM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

