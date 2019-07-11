Envision Solar Completes $3.3 M, 50-Unit Delivery of EV ARC™ Units to New York City for the NYC Municipal Electric Vehicle Fleet





SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI) ("Envision," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced today that on June 29, 2019 it completed the delivery of a $3.3M, 50-unit purchase order of EV ARC™ units to the City of New York, the latest issued against a multi-year contract awarded in 2017 to supply EV ARC™ products for its rapidly growing fleet of electric vehicles. The EV ARC™ units will provide charging to electric vehicles across multiple departments including New York City's police and fire departments, as well as numerous other essential city services.



The engineering, permitting and construction of grid-tied EV chargers can be challenging, expensive and time consuming in large and complex cities like New York City. The EV ARC™ unit's rapid deployment, which requires no construction nor planning or installation services, makes it a highly scalable, rapidly and easily deployed EV infrastructure solution. In addition, the EV ARC™ continues to provide EV charging during power outages, whether caused by weather events, grid capacity failures, public emergencies or other unforeseen circumstances. The EV ARC™ product's integrated emergency power panel also has the capability to provide potentially vital power to first responders during these times.

"Envision Solar has provided EV ARC products in more than 90 of the approximately 19,000 municipalities throughout the U.S.1 The successful delivery of this sizeable order to the largest city in the country clearly demonstrates our ability to scale up as we continue to grow," said Desmond Wheatley, president and CEO of Envision Solar, Inc. "Envision's EV ARC product provides the City with the cleanest driving-on-sunshine experience while never generating a construction or utility bill, which ultimately results in improved city performance and saves taxpayer dollars. We are delighted to continue to have New York City as a customer and look forward to providing more EV ARCs in the future."

In a recent newsletter, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) announced that it had achieved considerable savings after it began switching its fleet to electric vehicles (EV) as part of the City's "NYC Clean Fleet Initiative," which aims to cut the greenhouse gas emissions of the NYC Fleet (NYCF) by 50 percent by 2025. As of January 2019, New York City had 1,756 EVs on the road, with another 163 on order. As a result, New York City has one of the largest fleets from which it can gather and analyze actual real-world data on the performance of its EV fleet of vehicles.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging, but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the NasdaqCM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (515) 222-2560. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements, including those related to the closing of the offering. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

