Enviro-Serv, Inc. ( EVSV ) Announces Formulation of Newly Created Pest Control and Govt Contracts Division Enviroserv Pest Management Services Inc. & Partnership with $18,000,000 Company

TAMPA, FL, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Enviro-Serv Inc. (USOTC:EVSV) ("EVSV") Enviro-Serv, Inc. is pleased to announce the formulation of a brand new subsidiary for the purpose of engaging in full service pest control services in the state of Florida and a new partnership with Native American Pride Constructors LLC.

Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO of Enviro-Serv, Inc., has these comments about today's announcement, "I have never been this excited to be a part of something as the newly formed partnership with Kenny West and his amazing company, Native American Pride Constructors LLC. Mr. West comes to us highly referred and highly regarded as a top level authority on disabled veteran owned small business contracting. NAPC is a small disadvantaged, minority owned, service-disabled Veteran owned small business which booked $18,000,000 in revenues last year with its partners and subcontractors. Enviro-Serv can proudly say we are now formally on his team as well." Please visit their website WWW.NAPCONSTRUCTORS.COM to learn more.

Trina went on to say, "About 6 weeks ago we dis-engaged from our Pestmaster Franchise relationship. Pestmaster Franchise Network and I had a very amicable friendly separation and we wish the entire Reno staff and their franchisee's nothing but the absolute best going forward. Pestmaster Services is a top-notch first-class company and we thoroughly enjoyed our 4-year relationship under their flag. The benefits of this separation are the ability to secure certain types of Government set aside contracts such as stated above and to freely bring our successful pest control business to other parts of the state and the country. We no longer pay 9% franchise fees allowing this money to be used elsewhere. We are currently exploring major opportunities in the Miami and Madison Wisconsin regions and will continue to push forward to hit record revenues with this division for years to come. Our pest control business is thriving and the separation caused zero slowdown. We proudly continue to service all past contracts to include the Cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Winter Haven and Dunedin and Harbor Bay Housing on MacDill Air Force base. We had a record June for termite sales, and we are hitting on all cylinders with more to come."

Kenny West, President and founder of NAPC, stated this about this newly formed partnership, "Native American Pride Constructors are very excited to be joining forces with Enviroserv Pest Management Services. NAPC is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and Minority Owned business with total sales of 18 Million dollars in FY 2018. With our company's vast experience in Government contracting, as well as Mr. Trina's, we eagerly look forward to introducing Enviroserv to specific set aside projects from the Department of Defense and other major Government Agencies that offer set aside contracts for SDVOSB and MOSB."

Mr. Trina ended his comments by saying, "We have already hit the ground sprinting with Mr. West and his company as of today we have already bid on one major pest control contract with the VA and a large landscaping project is pending to bid this week again with the VA as well. I believe we have found the ultimate partner and we look forward to working hand in hand with Kenny in achieving some very lofty goals ahead."

