Enthusiast Gaming Engages MZ Group, a Leading US Investor Relations Firm, to Expand Its Reach to the US Capital Markets





TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV:EGLX) (OTCQB:EGHIF), ("Enthusiast" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded video game media and esports company in North America, is pleased to announce it has engaged international investor relations firm MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across the United States and in other key markets.



MZ will work closely with Enthusiast's management and investor relations to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility throughout the investment community. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. MZ has global offices including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Austin, Aliso Viejo, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Julia Becker, Enthusiast's Head of Investor Relations and Marketing commented, "Enthusiast has continued to execute on its successful Canadian Investor Relations strategy. Without much visibility and coverage in the US and other key markets, the Company has been able to raise funds and build a solid foundation of investors. As Enthusiast completes its merger and becomes the largest global publicly traded esports company, it is the perfect time to widen our global coverage and investor base. We look forward to working closely with MZ and utilizing their US and global expertise to assist with the execution of our global corporate strategy."

With over 75% of its visitors based in the US, Enthusiast continues to execute on its North American expansion plan. Implementing a strategic Investor Relations program and shareholder communications plan across the United States and other key markets, is an important next step for the Company to build credibility and awareness. The engagement of MZ is representative of Enthusiast's commitment to becoming an industry leader in the North American gaming and esports market.

The recently announced merger with Aquilini Gameco and Luminosity will significantly expand Enthusiast's global audience reach to over 200 million gaming enthusiasts while providing the company with $22 million in pro forma revenue and $36 million in cash on closing of the merger. This merger will also increase the company's total assets by including seven esports teams, 40 esports influencers, 80+ gaming websites and over 900 YouTube and Twitch channels.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a multinational company and one of the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firms. MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Founded in 2014, Enthusiast Gaming is the largest vertically integrated video game company and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company's organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com.

