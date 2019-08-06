Enthusiast Gaming Chosen as Marketing Partner to Canada's First Esports Index, Evolve "HERO" ETF



TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV:EGLX)(OTCQB:EGHIF), ("Enthusiast" or the "Company"), one of the largest vertically integrated video gaming media companies in North America, is excited to announce that it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Evolve ETF ("Evolve") to provide marketing strategy and consultation, integrated advertising, and content solutions across Enthusiast's online network and events to promote Evolve's HERO esports index.

HERO is Canada's first esports ETF and is designed to provide investors with access to equity securities of companies in the video game industry. The HERO Index aims to capture the performance of the Solactive gaming and esports Index. The passive fund incorporates global securities with exposure to the video game and esports markets.

Under the Agreement, Enthusiast will launch a year-long advertising campaign for Evolve across its Canadian inventory of digital advertising solutions on its network of websites. In addition, Enthusiast will create advertising editorials and content through its newest website, GamingStreet.com, which was launched to inform and educate investors about the video gaming industry. Evolve will also be the premium sponsor at the Gaming Industry Summit, which will be held on the opening day of Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo (EGLX) in October 2019. Further details on the Gaming Industry Summit will be announced shortly.

" As the provider of Canada' s first eGaming ETF, we are pleased to launch this partnership with the largest publicly traded video game media and esports company in North America," said Evolve ETFs President and CEO, Raj Lala. " Enthusiast Gaming' s many offerings to this growing sector further legitimizes the global community surrounding eGaming. With eGaming revenue projected to exceed $152 billion in 2019, this partnership signifies an opportunity to serve a rapidly expanding consumer base as well as Canadian investors."

Menashe Kestenbaum, Founder and CEO of Enthusiast Gaming commented, "We're proud to be chosen as the marketing partner to Evolve ETF. This demonstrates Enthusiast Gaming's continued authority and reach in gaming media along with the impact that our network distribution and events can provide to companies and brands that need wide exposure to this demographic. With the gaming industry's rapid rise and the emergence of investment opportunities, it is exciting to be at the forefront in providing creative advertising solutions." He continued, "We look forward to the success of HERO and taking part in the continued growth and success of the gaming industry."

About Enthusiast Gaming

Founded in 2014, Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game companies and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company's organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With assets under management of over $485 million, Evolve is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider since launching its first suite of ETFs on September 20, 2017. As a leader in thematic ETFs, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

