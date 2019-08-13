Enthusiast Gaming & Luminosity Gaming Partner With foodora Canada, a Leading Food Delivery Platform Operating in 10 Cities Across Canada



TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV:EGLX) (OTCQB:EGHIF), ("Enthusiast" or the "Company"), one of the largest vertically integrated video gaming media companies in North America, is pleased to announce that, in partnership with Luminosity Gaming ("Luminosity"), it has entered into a sponsorship agreement (the "Agreement") with foodora Canada, to provide digital marketing strategies and Luminosity merchandise sponsorship opportunities.



foodora Canada is a leading on-demand food delivery platform operating in 10 cities, servicing more than 3,000 restaurants across Canada. foodora is dedicated to bringing Canadian food lovers their favourite meals, from a curated list of local restaurants, delivered within 35 minutes. foodora is committed to lowering its carbon footprint by delivering predominantly via bike, and by implementing a cutlery opt-in feature. In Canada, foodora caters to all major cities, including: Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and more.

Under the Agreement, Enthusiast and Luminosity will launch a digital advertising campaign to complement foodora Canada's overall advertising strategy. The Company will launch a social media contest to promote foodora across Canada. foodora Canada will also be a key merchandise sponsor for Luminosity, which includes placement of the foodora logo on the Luminosity team jerseys.

"As foodora continues to grow, evolve and innovate within the Canadian food delivery space, it's important that we also continue to reach new customers who would find value in our services," said Matt Rice, Head of Marketing at foodora Canada. "Partnering with Enthusiast and Luminosity allows us to tap into an existing mobile-first gaming community who are always searching for ways to be more efficient. It's the perfect fit."

Jon Dwyer, SVP & Head of Special Partnerships at Luminosity Gaming, commented, "The partnership with foodora Canada proves our ability to successfully integrate our operations thus far, and I am proud of both Enthusiast and Luminosity for the collaborative effort to develop a successful, custom marketing campaign." He continued, "It's exciting for us to see non-endemic gaming brands like foodora Canada utilizing our platform to reach the combined network of 200 million gamers, and one of the most sought after demographics."

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game companies and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company's organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com.

About Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity Gaming is one of the largest globally recognized esports organizations in the world, with over 60 million registered active users. Luminosity has 8 world class esports teams competing across top games such as Fortnite, Apex, Rainbow Six: Seige, Counter Strike, Call of Duty, Madden, Smite, etc. for more information visit www.luminosity.gg

About foodora Canada

foodora is dedicated to bringing Canadian food lovers their favourite meals from a curated list of local restaurants. Since 2015, the on-demand food delivery service has grown to more than 3,000 partner restaurants in 10 cities across Canada. Belonging to Delivery Hero, a worldwide leader of the food delivery industry, foodora is a sustainably focused company that strives to reduce its carbon footprint through its use of bikes and its commitment to reducing single-use plastic. For more information, visit http://www.foodora.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:

