Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 04:23:00 PM EDT


LOWELL, Mass., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:EBTC)

On July 16, 2019, the Board of Directors of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share to be paid on September 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2019.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all of its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank.  Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.  Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, digital banking options, and insurance services.  Enterprise Bank also provides a range of wealth management, wealth services and trust services delivered via two channels, Enterprise Wealth Management and Enterprise Wealth Services.  The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts.  The Company's primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties).  Enterprise Bank has 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell (2), Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. The Company is also in the process of obtaining regulatory approvals to establish a branch office in Lexington, Massachusetts and anticipates that the office will open in the fall of 2019.

Contact Info: James A. Marcotte, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5614

Source: Enterprise Bancorp Inc

