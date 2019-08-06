Quantcast

Entasis Therapeutics to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

August 06, 2019


WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference being held August 13-14, 2019 in New York.

Details of the presentation are below:

Event: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Location: The Parker New York Hotel
Time: 9:45 - 10:15 AM ET

Additionally, Dr. Perros will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their Wedbush representatives.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Company Contact

Kyle Dow

Entasis Therapeutics

(781) 810-0114

kyle.dow@entasistx.com

Investor Relations Contacts

Tram Bui / Janhavi Mohite

The Ruth Group

(646) 536-7035 / 7026

tbui@theruthgroup.com

jmohite@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

(508) 280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com

Source: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

