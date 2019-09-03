Entasis Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference





WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2019 in New York.



Details of the presentation are below:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Time: 11:40 - 12:05 PM ET

Additionally, Dr. Perros will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representatives.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

