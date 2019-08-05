Entasis Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Howard Mayer to Board of Directors





WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced the appointment of Howard Mayer, M.D to its board of directors, effective immediately.



"Dr. Mayer has a strong track record in executive management at several large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA and Shire and his skill set is highly complementary with the Entasis board," said Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis. "He brings a wealth of experience leading and executing clinical programs, particularly in the infectious disease space. We are pleased to have Dr. Mayer as a resource and look forward to drawing on his invaluable knowledge as we advance our late-stage pipeline towards commercialization."

Dr. Mayer has over 25 years of medical, clinical and executive experience in the life sciences industry. Dr. Mayer was Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of R&D, Neuroscience Division at Shire Pharmaceuticals. While at Shire, he also served as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development. Prior to joining Shire, Dr. Mayer worked for EMD Serono, a division of Merck KGaA, where he served as Chief Medical Officer. He also previously held various executive positions in clinical development at Pfizer Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Genocea Biosciences and Autism Speaks in New England. Dr. Mayer obtained his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.D. from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed an internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital and an Infectious Diseases fellowship at New England Deaconess Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Mayer added, "I'm excited to join an innovative company with the potential to make a fundamental difference in the antimicrobial space. Entasis has a strong pipeline of pathogen-targeted medicines and I look forward to bringing my experience and insights to Entasis as they finalize development and prepare for commercialization of these differentiated products."

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

