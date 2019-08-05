Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction





HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) announced today that its subsidiary has completed an adverse development cover reinsurance transaction with Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. ("Maiden Re"). The adverse development cover is with respect to Maiden Re's quota share reinsurance contract with AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.'s Bermuda subsidiary ("AmTrust Bermuda") for losses incurred on or prior to December 31, 2018 in excess of a $2.178 billion retention, up to a $600 million limit. In the transaction, Enstar's subsidiary will receive $445 million of premium and post $445 million of collateral in the form of letters of credit to secure its obligations under the reinsurance agreement. The retention, limit and premium were reduced from the previously announced transaction following the parties' agreement to include only losses under the Bermuda quota share agreement between Maiden Re and AmTrust Bermuda.



Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various closing conditions.

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 95 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

