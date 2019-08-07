Quantcast

Enservco Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


DENVER, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American:ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and subsequent operational developments. 

The conference call will begin at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern) and will be accessible by dialing 844-369-8770 (862-298-0840 for international callers). No passcode is necessary. A telephonic replay will be available through August 28, 2019, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Replay ID #52021.

To listen to the webcast, participants should access the Enservco website, located at www.enservco.com, and link to the "Investors" page at least 10 minutes early to register. Participants can also connect directly to the webcast at http://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/52021  A replay of the webcast will be available until November 14, 2019. 

About Enservco

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, water transfer and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com

Contact:

Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.

Jay Pfeiffer

Phone: 303-880-9000

Email: jay@pfeifferhigh.com

Source: Enservco

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ENSV




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7833.27
107.23  ▲  1.39%
DJIA 26029.52
311.78  ▲  1.21%
S&P 500 2881.77
37.03  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar