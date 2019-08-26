Quantcast

Enphase Energy to Participate at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company will be participating at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, NY.

Eric Branderiz, CFO, and Raghu Belur, co-founder and chief products officer at Enphase Energy, are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors on Sept. 4-5, 2019 at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel. Mr. Belur will also participate on the Energy Storage Panel from 10:25am-11:00am EDT on Sept. 5, 2019.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com  and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's advantages of its technology. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contact:

Christina Carrabino

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com

+1-707-763-4784, x7354

Source: Enphase Energy, Inc.

