Enphase Energy Service Program for Early Adopters Reaches Over 5,300 Homeowners





FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that over 5,300 homeowners have joined the Enphase Upgrade Program, a service program that gives homeowners several options for upgrading to the latest, more efficient and reliable microinverters from Enphase. This program is for warranty holders of legacy Enphase microinverters and represents the company's continued commitment to quality and service. Participation in the Enphase Upgrade Program is entirely voluntary, and Enphase continues to stand by its warranties for existing products in the field.



The Enphase Upgrade Program is a close collaboration between Enphase, homeowners and solar installation contractors in North America. Enphase reaches out directly to eligible Enphase system homeowners and upon confirmation, pairs them with a local solar installation contractor. Homeowners with select legacy Enphase microinverters have several options to upgrade their systems with products from the Enphase IQ™ 7 family of microinverters.

"The Enphase Upgrade Program has been a welcome addition to the portfolio of valuable services offered by Enphase, and our customers love having a cost-effective way to breathe new life into their older solar systems," said Bruce Bosworth, owner of San Diego Solar Install. "For our teams on the roofs, the work of replacing legacy microinverters with new IQ 7 micros is very safe, since the rapid shutdown function on Enphase microinverters means that there is no danger to them when a system does not have an off switch or bypass installed."

"These days it's a pleasant surprise when a consumer products company stands behind its products in the long-term," said Charlie Chaplin, from San Diego Solar Install in San Diego, California. "Filling out the form from Enphase was easy, and the San Diego Solar Install team was helpful and responsive in working with us to get everything installed. We are delighted with the upgrade program and its results."

"The Legacy Upgrade program demonstrates Enphase's commitment to its customers and to improving the experience consumers have with solar PV," said Scott Glines, owner, designer and foreman at SuretySun Services. "After personally servicing over 7,000 residential solar systems from all major brands in the US, the Enphase Upgrade Program is extending the life of many solar systems and ensures that nobody is left behind. No other solar provider I know has shown the fortitude and grit that Enphase has over the past years, and I look forward to Enphase once again revolutionizing solar with Enphase Ensemble™ technology."

"My Enphase solar system was installed in 2010, and while the company which installed that system is no longer around, Enphase and SuretySun Services made the microinverter upgrade process very easy," said George Monteverdi, a SuretySun Services customer in Napa County, California. "The upgraded system with Enphase Energized™ Solaria AC Modules now regularly produces over 75% more energy than the old system did, and I appreciate being able to see this boost on the MyEnlighten™ dashboard online."

"We take great pride in providing the best service possible to our customers, and the Enphase Upgrade Program has allowed us to bring that service to many new customers," said Wayne Williford, vice president of operations and management at Stellar Energy G.P. Inc. "Enphase has done something great with this program, and our customers say the service and support they've received from Enphase has been outstanding. With the benefit of the Upgrade Program, we expect our customers' systems to perform for many years to come."

"I've been extremely happy with the decision to use Enphase almost ten years ago, but I had no expectation that this company would one day approach me about a way to upgrade the system," said Glenn Crow, a Stellar Energy customer in Saratoga, Calif. "It's impressive when a company does not leave the little guy in the dust. Stellar Energy was very responsive about doing the installation, and their service was just as their name advertises, stellar. Thank you to both companies for upgrading my Enphase solar system."

"We are making the Enphase Upgrade Program available to ensure that our earliest customers can benefit from the advances our technology has made in the past decade," said JD Dillon, vice president of marketing at Enphase Energy. "The homeowner response to the Upgrade Program has been incredible, and we are proud that this program earned a 65% Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the second quarter of 2019. Enphase extends its gratitude to San Diego Solar Install, SuretySun Services, Stellar Energy, and the many other solar installation companies around the country who have shown themselves to be outstanding partners in the process and helped us provide great service to homeowners."

Program details are available in Enphase installer and homeowner webinars and on the Enphase Upgrade Program website.





About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, Enphase IQ, the Enphase logo, Ensemble, Enphase Energized, My Enlighten and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products; our product quality and reliability, and our customer service and the quality of service provided by our installation partners, and anticipated market adoption of our current and future products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.





Images Available: http://go.enphase.com/enphase-media-room

Contact: Christian Zdebel, pr@enphase.com, 484-788-2384

Source: Enphase Energy, Inc.