Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

FREMONT, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2019, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 included:
- Revenue of $134.1 million; IQ 7 shipments at 98% of all microinverters
- Cash flows from operating activities of $14.8 million; ending cash balance of $206.0 million
- GAAP gross margin of 33.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 34.1%
- GAAP operating expenses of $27.9 million; non-GAAP operating expenses of $22.5 million
- GAAP operating income of $17.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $23.2 million
- GAAP net income of $10.6 million; non-GAAP net income of $23.2 million
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.18
Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter are given below, compared with those of the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
|
|GAAP
|
|Non-GAAP
|
|Q2 2019
|
|Q1 2019
|
|Q2 2018
|
|Q2 2019
|
|Q1 2019
|
|Q2 2018
|Revenue
|$
|134,094
|
|
|$
|100,150
|
|
|$
|75,896
|
|
|$
|134,094
|
|
|$
|100,150
|
|
|$
|75,896
|
|Gross margin
|33.8
|%
|
|33.3
|%
|
|29.9
|%
|
|34.1
|%
|
|33.5
|%
|
|30.5
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|17,447
|
|
|$
|7,134
|
|
|$
|(558
|)
|
|$
|23,227
|
|
|$
|11,282
|
|
|$
|4,133
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|10,618
|
|
|$
|2,765
|
|
|$
|(3,738
|)
|
|$
|23,173
|
|
|$
|9,528
|
|
|$
|1,550
|
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.09
|
|
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.20
|
|
|$
|0.09
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.08
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.18
|
|
|$
|0.08
|
|
|$
|0.01
|
Our second quarter revenue was $134.1 million, an increase of 34% sequentially and an increase of 77% year-over year. We shipped approximately 416 megawatts DC, or 1,283,680 microinverters. We continued to see strong demand across the board from our customers. While demand continued to outstrip available supply, we were able to increase capacity to better support our customers. As stated before, we are on track to have a supply of approximately two million microinverters in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Our non-GAAP gross margin was 34.1%, an increase of 60 basis points from 33.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The non-GAAP gross margin was negatively impacted by approximately 330 basis points due to expedite fees related to component shortages, compared to approximately 280 basis points in the prior quarter. The expedite fees were in the form of air shipments that we chose to make in order to service our customers. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $22.5 million, compared to $22.3 million in the prior quarter.
We exited the second quarter with $206.0 million in cash and generated $14.8 million in cash flows from operations. The second quarter cash balance included net proceeds of approximately $115.5 million on June 5, 2019 associated with the issuance of $132.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024 and the repurchase of $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due 2023 in exchange for shares of Enphase Energy common stock and separate cash payments. Inventory was $20.1 million in the second quarter, compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
On June 10, 2019, Enphase Energy announced that more than 500 solar installation companies in the U.S. have benefitted from significantly reduced solar design complexity and logistics by adopting Enphase Energized™ AC Modules (ACMs). Enphase Energized AC Modules, first released in October 2017, are factory-assembled, tested and sold by Enphase ACM partners, including SunPower, Panasonic and Solaria. Enphase Energized AC Modules are built by strategic module partners who integrate Enphase microinverters with PV modules on the manufacturing line. ACMs are tested for performance, reliability, and quality right on the manufacturing line and allow solar installers to offer premium solutions to homeowners.
On June 17, 2019, Enphase Energy announced that it renewed its low-income solar partnership with GRID Alternatives, a national leader in making renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities. Through the donation of microinverters, Enphase will help GRID Alternatives meet its goal of installing more than 10 megawatts of solar power in 2019, helping families and affordable housing providers save millions of dollars in energy costs and providing hands-on solar installation training to over 4,000 individuals.
On July 1, 2019, Enphase Energy announced the first shipment of seventh-generation Enphase IQ™ microinverters produced in Mexico as part of its expanded manufacturing agreement with Flex. As previously announced, Enphase plans to sell products produced in Mexico into the U.S. market to mitigate tariffs, increase global capacity and improve customer delivery times.
THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
For the third quarter of 2019, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:
- Revenue to be within a range of $170 million to $180 million, including a range of $6 million to $10 million for ITC safe harbor
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 33% to 36%
- GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $28.5 million to $30.5 million, including a total of approximately $5.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related expenses and amortization
- Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $23.5 million to $25.5 million, excluding a total of approximately $5.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related expenses and amortization
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here.
|ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Net revenues
|$
|134,094
|
|
|$
|75,896
|
|
|$
|234,244
|
|
|$
|145,868
|
|Cost of revenues
|88,775
|
|
|53,195
|
|
|155,586
|
|
|104,851
|
|Gross profit
|45,319
|
|
|22,701
|
|
|78,658
|
|
|41,017
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Research and development
|9,604
|
|
|9,462
|
|
|18,128
|
|
|17,082
|
|Sales and marketing
|9,054
|
|
|6,828
|
|
|16,487
|
|
|13,055
|
|General and administrative
|8,583
|
|
|6,969
|
|
|18,463
|
|
|13,913
|
|Restructuring charges
|631
|
|
|—
|
|
|999
|
|
|—
|
|Total operating expenses
|27,872
|
|
|23,259
|
|
|54,077
|
|
|44,050
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|17,447
|
|
|(558
|)
|
|24,581
|
|
|(3,033
|)
|Other expense, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|593
|
|
|154
|
|
|804
|
|
|247
|
|Interest expense
|(1,351
|)
|
|(2,423
|)
|
|(5,102
|)
|
|(4,809
|)
|Other expense, net
|(5,480
|)
|
|(572
|)
|
|(5,961
|)
|
|(698
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(6,238
|)
|
|(2,841
|)
|
|(10,259
|)
|
|(5,260
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|11,209
|
|
|(3,399
|)
|
|14,322
|
|
|(8,293
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(591
|)
|
|(339
|)
|
|(939
|)
|
|(573
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|10,618
|
|
|$
|(3,738
|)
|
|$
|13,383
|
|
|$
|(8,866
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|0.09
|
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.12
|
|
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.08
|
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.11
|
|
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|113,677
|
|
|97,321
|
|
|110,951
|
|
|94,026
|
|Diluted
|130,737
|
|
|97,321
|
|
|129,400
|
|
|94,026
|
|ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|December 31,
2018
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|205,959
|
|
|$
|106,237
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|97,537
|
|
|78,938
|
|Inventory
|20,094
|
|
|16,267
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|26,261
|
|
|20,860
|
|Total current assets
|349,851
|
|
|222,302
|
|Property and equipment, net
|21,532
|
|
|20,998
|
|Operating lease, right of use asset
|12,304
|
|
|—
|
|Intangible assets, net
|32,943
|
|
|35,306
|
|Goodwill
|24,783
|
|
|24,783
|
|Other assets
|40,105
|
|
|36,548
|
|Total assets
|$
|481,518
|
|
|$
|339,937
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
|65,989
|
|
|$
|48,794
|
|Accrued liabilities
|33,536
|
|
|29,010
|
|Deferred revenues, current
|33,577
|
|
|33,119
|
|Warranty obligations, current
|7,468
|
|
|8,083
|
|Debt, current
|3,043
|
|
|28,155
|
|Total current liabilities
|143,613
|
|
|147,161
|
|Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|Deferred revenues, noncurrent
|82,288
|
|
|76,911
|
|Warranty obligations, noncurrent
|25,526
|
|
|23,211
|
|Other liabilities
|12,930
|
|
|3,250
|
|Debt, noncurrent
|99,890
|
|
|81,628
|
|Total liabilities
|364,247
|
|
|332,161
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|117,271
|
|
|7,776
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|481,518
|
|
|$
|339,937
|
|ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,383
|
|
|$
|(8,866
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,694
|
|
|4,469
|
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|207
|
|
|753
|
|Non-cash interest expense
|2,266
|
|
|1,133
|
|Financing fees on extinguishment of debt
|2,152
|
|
|—
|
|Fees paid for repurchase and exchange of convertible notes due 2023
|6,000
|
|
|—
|
|Stock-based compensation
|8,224
|
|
|5,860
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|(19,104
|)
|
|5,897
|
|Inventory
|(3,827
|)
|
|8,528
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(9,568
|)
|
|(1,551
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|16,805
|
|
|(3,817
|)
|Warranty obligations
|1,699
|
|
|1,826
|
|Deferred revenues
|5,904
|
|
|(6,791
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|31,835
|
|
|7,441
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,176
|)
|
|(1,475
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,176
|)
|
|(1,475
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|Issuance of convertible notes due 2024, net of issuance costs
|128,040
|
|
|—
|
|Purchase of convertible note hedges
|(36,313
|)
|
|—
|
|Sale of warrants
|29,819
|
|
|—
|
|Fees paid for repurchase and exchange of convertible notes due 2023
|(6,000
|)
|
|—
|
|Principal payments and financing fees on debt
|(45,122
|)
|
|(3,129
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|—
|
|
|19,923
|
|Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs
|—
|
|
|5,580
|
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans, net
|532
|
|
|1,370
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|70,956
|
|
|23,744
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|107
|
|
|(383
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|99,722
|
|
|29,327
|
|Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period
|106,237
|
|
|29,144
|
|Cash and cash equivalents—End of period
|$
|205,959
|
|
|$
|58,471
|
|ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|June 30,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|June 30,
2018
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|45,319
|
|
|$
|33,339
|
|
|$
|22,701
|
|
|$
|78,658
|
|
|$
|41,017
|
|Stock-based compensation
|386
|
|
|231
|
|
|417
|
|
|617
|
|
|615
|
|Gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|45,705
|
|
|$
|33,570
|
|
|$
|23,118
|
|
|$
|79,275
|
|
|$
|41,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|33.8
|%
|
|33.3
|%
|
|29.9
|%
|
|33.6
|%
|
|28.1
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|0.3
|%
|
|0.2
|%
|
|0.6
|%
|
|0.2
|%
|
|0.4
|%
|Gross margin (Non-GAAP)
|34.1
|%
|
|33.5
|%
|
|30.5
|%
|
|33.8
|%
|
|28.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|27,872
|
|
|$
|26,205
|
|
|$
|23,259
|
|
|$
|54,077
|
|
|$
|44,050
|
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|(4,217
|)
|
|(3,003
|)
|
|(3,871
|)
|
|(7,220
|)
|
|(5,245
|)
|Restructuring
|(631
|)
|
|(368
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(999
|)
|
|—
|
|Reserve for non-recurring legal matter
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(1,765
|)
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|(546
|)
|
|(546
|)
|
|(403
|)
|
|(1,092
|)
|
|(403
|)
|Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|22,478
|
|
|$
|22,288
|
|
|$
|18,985
|
|
|$
|44,766
|
|
|$
|36,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Research and development
|$
|1,128
|
|
|$
|716
|
|
|$
|1,149
|
|
|$
|1,844
|
|
|$
|1,767
|
|Sales and marketing
|1,360
|
|
|999
|
|
|997
|
|
|2,359
|
|
|1,358
|
|General and administrative
|1,729
|
|
|1,288
|
|
|1,725
|
|
|3,017
|
|
|2,120
|
|Total
|$
|4,217
|
|
|$
|3,003
|
|
|$
|3,871
|
|
|$
|7,220
|
|
|$
|5,245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
|$
|17,447
|
|
|$
|7,134
|
|
|$
|(558
|)
|
|$
|24,581
|
|
|$
|(3,033
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,603
|
|
|3,234
|
|
|4,288
|
|
|7,837
|
|
|5,860
|
|Restructuring
|631
|
|
|368
|
|
|—
|
|
|999
|
|
|—
|
|Reserve for non-recurring legal matter
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,765
|
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|546
|
|
|546
|
|
|403
|
|
|1,092
|
|
|403
|
|Income from operations (Non-GAAP)
|$
|23,227
|
|
|$
|11,282
|
|
|$
|4,133
|
|
|$
|34,509
|
|
|$
|4,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|10,618
|
|
|$
|2,765
|
|
|$
|(3,738
|)
|
|$
|13,383
|
|
|$
|(8,866
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,603
|
|
|3,234
|
|
|4,288
|
|
|7,837
|
|
|5,860
|
|Restructuring
|631
|
|
|368
|
|
|—
|
|
|999
|
|
|—
|
|Reserve for non-recurring legal matter
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,765
|
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|546
|
|
|546
|
|
|403
|
|
|1,092
|
|
|403
|
|Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest
|6,775
|
|
|2,615
|
|
|597
|
|
|9,390
|
|
|1,132
|
|Net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|23,173
|
|
|$
|9,528
|
|
|$
|1,550
|
|
|$
|32,701
|
|
|$
|294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.09
|
|
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.12
|
|
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|0.04
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|0.06
|
|Restructuring
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Reserve for non-recurring legal matter
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.02
|
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest
|0.06
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.08
|
|
|0.01
|
|Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.20
|
|
|$
|0.09
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP
|113,677
|
|
|108,195
|
|
|97,321
|
|
|110,951
|
|
|94,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.08
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.11
|
|
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|0.04
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|0.06
|
|
|0.06
|
|Restructuring
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Reserve for non-recurring legal matter
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.02
|
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest
|0.05
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|0.01
|
|Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|0.18
|
|
|$
|0.08
|
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP
|130,737
|
|
|115,863
|
|
|97,321
|
|
|129,400
|
|
|94,026
|
|Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP
|130,737
|
|
|127,564
|
|
|105,169
|
|
|129,400
|
|
|100,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2)
|Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, from non-GAAP net income. Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of $0.8 million from non-GAAP net income.
