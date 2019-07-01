Enphase Energy Commences Microinverter Shipments from Mexico





FREMONT, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced the first shipment of seventh-generation Enphase IQ™ microinverters produced in Mexico as part of its expanded manufacturing agreement with Flex. As previously announced, Enphase plans to sell products produced in Mexico into the U.S. market to mitigate tariffs, increase global capacity and improve customer delivery times.



"In September 2018, we announced the expansion of our manufacturing partnership with Flex in Mexico to better serve our customers while maintaining our core competency in product quality," said Badri Kothandaraman, CEO at Enphase Energy. "The hard work of product qualification is now behind us. As we ramp production steadily over the next two to three quarters, we expect to reduce our cycle times and streamline our inventory, while maintaining cost parity and excellent quality. This manufacturing expansion shows that our collaboration with Flex allows us to mitigate tariff risk quickly, wherever that risk may arise. I want to thank Flex for being such a strong partner in our global manufacturing strategy."

Seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters offer state-of-the-art power performance, a lightweight and compact form factor, and provide a simpler and faster installation experience with revolutionary two-wire AC cabling. Enphase IQ microinverters leverage Enphase's 55nm custom ASIC for higher integration, reliability, upgradeability, and scalability. Enphase microinverters are used as discrete components by solar installers, for integration into Enphase Energized™ AC Modules, and are embedded in Enphase energy storage products.

For more information about advanced solar energy, please visit the Enphase website.

